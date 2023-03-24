Fratelli Cosulich inaugurates its first LNG bunkering vessel

March 24, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Italian maritime transportation group Fratelli Cosulich has launched and christened its first LNG bunker tanker vessel named Alice Cosulich.

The vessel, inaugurated at the CIMC SOE shipyard in China, will sail under the Italian flag and will be operated by both onshore and offshore personnel.

It has a 5,300 DWT, can carry 8,200 m3 of LNG and 500 m3 of MGO, and will be fitted with Wartsila’s Dual Fuel technology, which is used in many marine propulsion and power production systems.

The delivery of the vessel is scheduled for September 2023.

Fratelli Cosulich said the most efficient ‘boil off’ treatment techniques will be offered by the LNG subcooling plant, completely eliminating any potential environmental effects and minimising cargo losses, and the propulsion and manoeuvring system will be of the azimuth type, with a double bow thruster, to allow high manoeuvrability in port areas.

Financially, the project was supported by the collaboration between public entities and private financial institutions and has also been awarded a grant by the European Union (EU) under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) programme, with Cassa Depositi e Prestiti acting as ‘implementing partner.’

Giulia Cosulich, ESG Corporate Director at Fratelli Cosulich Group, acting as the godmother of the vessel, thanked everyone who participated in the construction of the unit, and said: “Indeed, this important investment reaffirms the group’s commitment to safeguarding the environment, while decreasing the footprint and operating with absolute safety. The group is today really focused on further growing all LNG-related activities in the next future.”

Cosulich also said the group “has always and deeply believed in relationship and friendship” with China, noting: “This launch is a tangible proof of the mutual trust that exists between our two populations and countries, and I am here not only to represent my family but also to reaffirm our faith in the great country hosting today’s launch.”

To remind, the vessel order was placed back in May 2021, marking the company’s foray into the LNG bunkering business.