French firm wins work on QatarEnergy’s giant gas field expansion project

Project & Tenders
April 29, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

India’s Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) has handed out a detailed engineering design contract to French-based engineering company Technip Energies for an offshore compression project it will undertake for QatarEnergy LNG, a subsidiary of Qatar’s state-owned energy giant QatarEnergy.

North Field; Source: QatarEnergy LNG

Awarded by L&T’s Hydrocarbon Business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon – LTEH), the contract entails work on the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project (NFPS COMP 4) offshore Qatar. It is said to be significant, a designation Technip Energies uses for contract awards representing between €50 million and €250 million of revenue.

Having completed the front-end engineering and design (FEED) phase, the French player is set to provide detailed engineering design for two offshore compression complexes. As disclosed, each will comprise large offshore platforms, flare platforms, interconnected bridges, and other associated structures.

Marco Villa, Chief Business Officer of Technip Energies, noted: “We are pleased to be entrusted by L&T and QatarEnergy LNG for the Detailed Engineering Design of the NFPS COMP 4 project. This selection highlights the confidence and trust in our engineering expertise and Technip Energies’ established capability to support Qatar’s energy security, ambitious projects and objectives.”

The North Field, shared between Iran and Qatar and known as South Pars on the Iranian side, is considered the world’s largest single non-associated natural gas field. Lying off the northeast shore of the Qatar peninsula, the field covers an area of more than 6,000 square kilometers, equivalent to about half the land area of the State of Qatar.​​

Following its discovery in 1971, 15 appraisal wells had been drilled over a period of 14 years. It was then established that North Field holds recoverable reserves of more than 900 trillion standard cubic feet (tscf), which the Qatari player says corresponds to approximately 10% of the world’s known reserves.

The North Field Expansion Project encompasses the North Field East (NFE), the North Field South (NFS), and North Field West (NFW) projects to raise Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 to 142 million tons per annum (mtpa) in 2030.​

The Indian player disclosed having won the contract for the project earlier this month. Valued at over $1.7 billion, the contract is said to be the largest single contract ever received by the company.

