French tubular solutions provider expands work in Algeria with job for national oil & gas company

April 11, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

French provider of tubular solutions Vallourec has received a notice of award to supply oil country tubular goods (OCTG) to Algeria’s national oil & gas company Sonatrach.

Source: Vallourec

Vallourec will deliver carbon steel OCTG threaded with its VAM connections, set to be manufactured across several of the company’s plants in Brazil, China, France, and Indonesia.

Deliveries are expected in 2025 and 2026, with the operation anticipated to result in over $250 million in revenues for Vallourec in total.

According to the French company, the partnership builds on years of successful collaboration and technical excellence in the region.

Laurent Dubedout, Vallourec’s Senior Vice President OCTG, Services and Accessories, said: “This notice of award further establishes Vallourec’s leadership in North Africa, a key region for our premium OCTG solutions. SONATRACH’S continued confidence in VAM connections, based on years of successful field performance, highlights the value we bring to its projects. Thanks to our global industrial footprint, we continue to support our customer in optimizing their drilling operations while maintaining the highest standards of quality and reliability.”

In terms of other news coming from Vallourec worth mentioning, in September 2024, the company entered into a definitive agreement with Mattr to acquire 100% of the shares in its subsidiary Thermotite do Brasil, a provider of thermal insulation pipe coating services for the offshore oil & gas industry.

Shortly after, Vallourec signed a “significant” contract with Brazil’s state-owned energy giant Petrobras for the supply of OCTG and accessories for the development of Sepia 2 and Atapu 2 projects in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil.

