Vallourec lands 'large' Qatar deal weeks after acquiring Brazillian pipe coating firm

Vallourec lands ‘large’ Qatar deal weeks after acquiring Brazillian pipe coating firm

June 20, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

French provider of tubular solutions Vallourec has secured a contract defined as large for the supply of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for drilling operations in Qatar, representing over $50 million in potential revenue.

According to the company, the agreement includes the supply of carbon steel OCTG products with premium connections, to be delivered next year to support the country’s increasing drilling activity onshore and offshore. 

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Vallourec Group, said: “Vallourec has been a reliable supplier to operators in Qatar for decades. This new order demonstrates our competitiveness in supplying significant quantities of premium tubes and connections. Vallourec will remain a key strategic partner in oil, gas or carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects in Qatar for the coming years.”

The news comes some two weeks after Vallourec reported the completion of the acquisition of Thermotite do Brasil, a provider of thermal insulation pipe coating services for the offshore oil and gas industry, from Mattr for $17.5 million, announced in September 2024.

It was reported on June 5 that the transaction had received all necessary regulatory approvals and was completed within the expected timeframe.

“This acquisition further strengthens our presence and our industrial value chain in Brazil, a key market for the offshore oil and gas industry. It will enable us to take a new step forward in our strategy to offer our customers integrated solutions with very high added value,” Guillemot noted.

Vallourec secured a number of contracts recently, namely, a notice of award to supply OCTG to Algeria’s national oil & gas company Sonatrach, a contract with Allseas, described as major, for the supply of line pipes for what is said to be one of the world’s largest deepwater fields, as well as a contract with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) for the supply of OCTG for drilling operations.

