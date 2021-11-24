FSRU Exquisite repaired by N-KOM

November 24, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Qatar-based Nakilat-Keppel Offshore & Marine (N-KOM) shipyard has completed drydocking and repairs for floating storage and regasification unit FSRU Exquisite.

Courtesy of N-KOM

N-KOM’s work on the FRSU also included ballast water treatment system retrofit, various equipment, and systems overhaul, with modification and testing.

The vessel has been providing LNG regasification services in Pakistan; at the country’s first such facility.

Qatar’s LNG shipper Nakilat and U.S. floating LNG player Excelerate Energy own the FSRU Exquisite through a joint venture ever since 2018.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago FSRU Exquisite completes 400th ship-to-ship LNG transfer in Pakistan Posted: about 1 month ago

The FSRU has a cargo-carrying capacity of 150,900 cubic metres. Also, its peak regasification rate is 690 million cubic feet per day. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering built it in South Korea and delivered it back in 2009.

In December 2020, Nakilat assumed the technical ship management and operations of the FSRU Exquisite. It took over from Excelerate Technical Management (ETM).

This is the second N-KOM’s FSRU repair, with the sister vessel FSRU Excelerate repaired at the shipyard back in 2019.