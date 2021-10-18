FSRU Exquisite completes 400th ship-to-ship LNG transfer in Pakistan

October 18, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

FSRU Exquisite, jointly owned by Nakilat and Excelerate Energy, has completed the 400th ship-to-ship transfer of LNG at the Engro Elengy Terminal in Pakistan.

Courtesy of Excelerate Energy

This milestone ship-to-ship LNG transfer operation took place at the end of the last week at the Engro Elengy Terminal (EETL) in Pakistan’s Port Qasim. The Q-Flex carrier Al Ghariya was involved in the transfer.

FSRU Exquisite & Al Ghariya STS LNG transfer celebration; Courtesy of Excelerate Energy

To remind, the facility has been in operation since 2015. Since then, Excelerate has been providing LNG regasification services in Pakistan.

Qatar’s LNG shipper Nakilat and U.S. floating LNG player Excelerate Energy own the FSRU Exquisite through a joint venture established in 2018.

It has a cargo-carrying capacity of 150,900 cubic metres. Also, its peak regasification rate is 690 million cubic feet per day. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering built it in South Korea and delivered it back in 2009. The FSRU has been in service ever since.

In December 2020, Nakilat assumed the technical ship management and operations of the FSRU Exquisite. It took over from Excelerate Technical Management (ETM).