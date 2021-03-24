FueLNG, CMA CGM in Asia’s LNG bunkering first

March 24, 2021, by Adnan Bajic

Singapore hosted its and Asia’s first ship-to-containership liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering.

Courtesy of CMA CGM

The operation was completed by CMA CGM and FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell Eastern Petroleum and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

CMA CGM’s containership, CMA CGM Scandola has been fueled with 7,100 cubic meters of LNG by FueLNG Bellina, Singapore’s first LNG bunkering vessel.

Senior Minister of State for Transport and Foreign Affairs, Chee Hong Tat, said, “The use of more sustainable fuels is an important element of the decarbonisation strategy. As the shipping industry explores alternative zero-carbon fuels, LNG is a viable transitional fuel.”

CMA CGM Scandola is the first of six new 15,000-TEU LNG-powered containerships which CMA CGM Group has lined-up to be bunkered in Singapore this year.

These ships will be deployed on CMA CGM’s MEX 1 service between Asia and the Mediterranean.

It is also the first vessel in Asia to conduct simultaneous container loading and discharging operations alongside LNG bunkering operations, shortening port stay time.

From Singapore, the CMA CGM Scandola will set sail with over 14,800 TEU containers, comprising household goods, electronic items, machinery and personal protection equipment for the Mediterranean.

This is also the first ship-to-ship operation for FueLNG Bellina. Designed and built by Keppel O&M, the 7,500-cbm FueLNG Bellina provides more options for shipowners and operators to bunker LNG in Singapore.

FueLNG aims to provide a total of about 30 to 50 ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operations in 2021, extending its track record of over 300 truck-to-ship LNG bunkering operations so far.