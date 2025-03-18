Back to overview
MPA and CMA CGM bolster collaboration on sustainable shipping

March 18, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and French shipping giant CMA CGM have renewed their partnership to advance solutions for sustainable shipping and innovation in the maritime sector.

The partnership was reinforced through a renewed memorandum of understanding (MoU) which builds on the previous agreement signed between CMA CGM and MPA in 2022.

As part of the renewed MoU, CMA CGM committed to expanding its Singapore-flagged fleet, including four 23,000 TEU LNG-powered vessels. The French player currently has four 399-meters-long LNG dual-fuel containerships under construction at China’s Hudong-Zhonghua shipyard. The newbuilds are expected to be delivered by mid-2026.

So far, CMA CGM has invested nearly $20 billion to order LNG and methanol-powered ships and will have 153 ships capable of using low-carbon energies (biogas, biomethanol, and synthetic fuels) in its fleet by 2029.

In addition, CMA CGM will register and bunker alternative fuel vessels under the Singapore flag and participate in bunkering trials under the renewed MoU with MPA. Back in 2022, the French company, with MPA’s support, started biofuel bunkering in Singapore as part of the six-month global trial that involved up to 32 containerships running on different blends of biofuel to measure carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in order to obtain a trend analysis.

Most recently, CMA CGM Iron, the company’s first of 12 dual-fuel methanol vessels, made its maiden call in Singapore in early March 2025, marking “an important step in CMA CGM’s efforts to adopt alternative fuels and collaborate with Singapore on sustainable shipping initiatives”

Furthermore, both CMA CGM and MPA agreed to explore pilot trials, test bedding of an online carbon accounting registry, and share best practices for zero and near-zero emission marine fuels as part of their renewed collaboration.

They also intend to collaborate on cybersecurity and data exchange standards as well as the maritime innovation ecosystem and the development of local talent through leadership programs, exchanges, internships, and scholarships.

Teo Eng Dih, Chief Executive of MPA, said: “This MoU marks a significant milestone of our collaboration with CMA CGM and also demonstrates CMA CGM’s significant support towards our shared vision to drive decarbonisation and digitalisation and support manpower development within the maritime sector. By leveraging our collective expertise and resources, we aim to create a more sustainable and innovative maritime ecosystem.”

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, added: “I am pleased to renew our partnership with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, strengthening Singapore’s position as a key maritime hub for CMA CGM. Together, we will drive forward innovative initiatives, particularly in the adoption of alternative fuels and digitalisation to enhance efficiency and performance. This collaboration reflects our commitment to leveraging top expertise to build a more resilient and sustainable global trade.”

