CMA CGM receives next 24,000 TEU LNG-fueled containership from Hudong-Zhonghua

June 10, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Marseille-based shipping giant CMA CGM has taken delivery of its second 24,000 TEU liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered container vessel constructed by China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.

As the company disclosed in a LinkedIn post, the CMA CGM Saint Germain was handed over during a ceremony held on June 6, after which it is to be deployed on the FAL service, connecting Asia and Europe. The newbuild features an overall length of 399 meters and a width of 61.3 meters.

Having been fitted with an engine that can run on a sustainable fuel like liquefied natural gas, which can slash greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by around 23%, the boxship is expected to service its route whilst leaving a minimal environmental impact.

The newbuilding’s sister ship, the LNG-fueled CMA CGM Seine, was handed over in April this year. The first in a batch of four, the vessel is described as an ‘upgraded’ version of  “the world’s first” 23,000 TEU dual-fuel containership delivered by Hudong-Zhonghua in September 2020.

The French maritime transportation company and Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding, an arm of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), have signed agreements on a range of projects. Namely, CMA CGM has commissioned the yard for the construction of several vessel series. In April 2021, for example, the company inked a $2.3 billion deal with Hudong-Zhonghua, encompassing six LNG-powered 13,000 TEU units.

The initial deliveries kicked off in December 2023 with the arrival of CMA CGM Bahia. The fifth ship was added to CMA CGM’s roster in July 2024, while the final newbuilding of the batch joined its sister vessels in August of that same year.

Despite the China-US geopolitical uncertainties that have swept the shipping industry this year, CMA CGM has consistently turned to shipbuilders based in the East Asian country in an effort to keep building a sustainable fleet. At the beginning of March this year, the shipping player selected Jiangnan Shipyard, also part of CSSC, to build a dozen 18,000 TEU container vessels fueled by LNG. The contract was signed under a whopping $2.6 billion.

