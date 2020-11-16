Fugro and NYK Group jointly target Japanese offshore wind market

November 16, 2020, by Adnan Durakovic

Fugro and the Tokyo-based transportation company, NYK Group, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide offshore geotechnical services in Japan.

The two companies will also collaborate on a feasibility study into jointly operating a specialist investigation vessel for renewables projects.

Japan’s burgeoning offshore wind industry is predicted to increase national demand for geotechnical investigation vessels.

By joining forces, Fugro and NYK intend to meet this demand and contribute to the development of offshore wind as a sustainable energy source for the country.

“As a market leader, Fugro has over 25 years’ experience in European offshore renewables and has been delivering offshore wind projects in Asia-Pacific since 2016,” Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s Marine Site Characterisation Director for Asia-Pacific, said.

”Offshore wind developments in Japan are accelerating and this partnership with NYK positions Fugro at the forefront of these developments that support our vision to create a safe and liveable world.”

The NYK Group operates more than 700 vessels, both internationally and locally.

This is the company’s third venture into the Japanese offshore wind market since the start of the year. Back in January, NYK Group and Van Oord signed an MoU to jointly own and operate offshore wind installation vessels under the Japanese flag.

That same month, NYK signed another MoU with Sweden’s Northern Offshore Group AB (NOG) to jointly establish a crew transfer vessel (CTV) business in Japan.

Akira Kono, NYK’s Senior Managing Executive Officer, said: “Fugro’s expertise in geotechnical investigations and NYK’s knowledge of the Japanese market will be essential for supporting our customers and this partnership will contribute to the positive development of offshore wind business in Japan.”