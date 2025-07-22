A photo of the Fugro Scout survey vessel
Back to overview
Home Wind Farms Fugro completes first phase of detailed geotechnical surveys at Dogger Bank South East

Fugro completes first phase of detailed geotechnical surveys at Dogger Bank South East

Business Developments & Projects
July 23, 2025, by Adrijana Buljan

Fugro has completed the first phase of geotechnical site investigations at the Dogger Bank South (DBS) East offshore wind farm site, located over 100 kilometers off the northeastern coast of England.

The first round of geotechnical surveys started in May and was carried out by the vessel Fugro Revelation, which departed the site on July 13. The next phase is starting soon and will be performed using the vessels RS Alegranza and Fugro Scout, which are expected to commence operation in late July and continue working at the DBS East site until the end of September/early October.

The Dutch geo-data specialist already worked at the two Dogger Bank South sites, where the company performed preliminary geophysical and geotechnical investigations, a shallow geotechnical survey on the export cable route, and a detailed geotechnical investigation of DBS West.

Earlier this year, Fugro signed a new contract with DBS developers RWE and Masdar for a detailed geotechnical survey of the eastern array of the proposed Dogger Bank South.

Related Article

DBS East and DBS West are planned to have an estimated combined capacity of 3 GW.

The UK’s Planning Inspectorate recently concluded its six-month Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) examination period for Dogger Bank South and plans to prepare and submit a detailed report with recommendations to the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero within the next three months, with a consent decision expected within the next six months.

If approved, and following a financial investment decision (FID), construction could commence in 2026/2027.

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles