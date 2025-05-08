TGS, Fugro sign survey deals with RWE, Masdar for Dogger Bank South East site

A photo of the Fugro Scout survey vessel
May 8, 2025, by Adnan Memija

RWE and Masdar have signed contracts with TGS and Fugro to conduct detailed geophysical and geotechnical surveys for the eastern array of the proposed Dogger Bank South (DBS) offshore wind farms.

According to the developers, these site investigations will enhance understanding of the seabed conditions of the sites, which are over 122 kilometers off the northeast coast of England.

TGS began surveys in April, acquiring ultra-high-resolution seismic data to assess the subsea terrain at offshore wind turbine locations.

“We are pleased to support the RWE and Masdar through the delivery of high-quality geophysical acquisition, imaging and interpretation at the array site of DBS East. This work is critical to minimize geohazards, and ensure safe and efficient project execution in one of the most strategically important offshore wind zones in the UK,” said Will Ashby, EVP of New Energy Solutions at TGS.

This month, Dutch geo-data specialist Fugro will examine ground conditions beneath the seabed at the proposed sites of 100 turbines, along the inter-array cable routes, and at platform foundations using cone penetration tests (CPTs) and sampling boreholes. For this work, Fugro said it will mobilise multiple geotechnical vessels.

The contract builds on previous work Fugro completed for the DBS offshore wind farm, including preliminary geophysical and geotechnical investigations, a shallow geotechnical survey on the export cable route, and a detailed geotechnical investigation of DBS West.

DBS consists of two offshore wind farms, DBS East and DBS West, with an estimated combined capacity of 3 GW.

“This year’s site investigation at the eastern array builds upon similar work completed at the western array in 2024. The level of detail obtained from these surveys is crucial in developing the most effective foundation designs for each location. The DBS projects are critical infrastructure projects and have the potential to supply 3 million homes,” said Colin McAllister, Development Project Manager for DBS offshore wind farms.

RWE leads both DBS projects, overseeing development, construction, and operations on behalf of partners RWE and Masdar.

The consent decision for the offshore wind farms is expected by the end of the year. If approved, and following a financial investment decision (FID), construction could commence in 2026/2027.

