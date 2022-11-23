Fugro wins two survey contracts in Dutch North Sea

November 23, 2022, by Adnan Durakovic

Fugro has been awarded two geotechnical investigation contracts for the development of the Dutch IJmuiden Ver Site V-VI, Nederwiek (zuid) Site I and Hollandse Kust (west) Site VIII offshore wind zones.

This is the largest campaign undertaken by the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) to date and part of the accelerated development by the Dutch Government in line with the Offshore Wind Energy Roadmap 2030, Fugro said.

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago Fugro completes IJmuiden Ver V and VI site investigation Posted: 4 months ago

Peter-Paul Lebbink, RVO’s Coordinator Soil Characterisation, said: ”By awarding this extensive geotechnical survey, RVO is taking another important step in the realisation of the Offshore Wind Energy Roadmap 2030. We are looking forward to receiving high quality geotechnical results in 3 different Dutch offshore wind farm zones from Fugro.”

Once completed, the wind farms will deliver a total installed capacity of circa 4.7 GW.

Related Article Posted: 5 months ago RVO to open new geotechnical survey tender for IJmuiden Ver Posted: 5 months ago

The comprehensive Geo-data will be used by wind farm developers as input for preliminary engineering design studies and future tenders, and will also be available for power cable design, archaeology, and marine biology investigations.

Specialist geotechnical vessels from the Fugro fleet will commence the surveys in March 2023 and continue into the fourth quarter of 2023; further processing, laboratory testing, and reporting of results will continue well into 2024, Fugro said.

The fieldwork will comprise investigations of the seabed and subsurface undertaken using techniques and innovations including Fugro’s SEACALF® Mk V DeepDrive® system for seabed cone penetration tests and WISON® Mk V Ecodrive.

Fugro’s data delivery platform will provide secure and easy client access, and increased laboratory capacity onboard the vessels will ensure faster processing of results, the company said. Subsequent extensive laboratory testing will take place in Fugro’s recently extended laboratories in the UK and Belgium.

”We are delighted to have been awarded this important project and support the Dutch Government in achieving its new fast track sustainability goals. Our unique combination of technical capabilities, resources, innovations and talented people underlines our commitment to secure a safe and liveable world by delivering the best possible data to assist with the energy transition,” Erik Jan Bijvank, Fugro’s Group Director Europe & Africa, said.