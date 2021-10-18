Gas filling of first Nord Stream 2 string all done

October 18, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

The gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has been completed, according to the most recent project update.

As planned and in line with the system design requirements, the string is filled with approximately 177 million m3 of technical gas, reaching a pressure of 103 bar in the pipeline.

According to Nord Stream 2, this pressure is sufficient to start gas transportation in the future.

Pre-commissioning steps for the second string are ongoing, with further technical steps soon to be announced.

To remind, the gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline started on 5 October, following the completion of pre-commissioning activities.

The $11 billion-worth Nord Stream 2 is designed as two parallel 48-inch lines, some 1,200 kilometers long, each starting southwest of St. Petersburg and ending at the German coast at Greifswald.

On 10 September, Russian gas company Gazprom announced that the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline had been fully completed.

The project will have the capacity to transport 55 billion cubic meters of Russian gas a year to the EU for at least 50 years.