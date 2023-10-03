GAZ-SYSTEM’s binding open season for Gdańsk FSRU 2 reaches new stage

October 3, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Poland’s natural gas transmission system operator GAZ-SYSTEM has completed the process of registration of entities interested in participating in the binding open season procedure for Gdańsk FSRU 2.

Archive; Courtesy of GAZ-SYSTEM

The operator requested the participants registered in the procedure to submit their binding offers together with requisite attachments by October 27, 2023, 5 p.m. (CEST), noting that following the receipt of binding offers, the company will evaluate whether the total scope of regasification services applied for in the offers is sufficient to proceed with the implementation of the FSRU 2 project.

GAZ-SYSTEM emphasized that the objective of the binding open season procedure for FSRU 2 is the confirmation of the interest of market participants in increasing the regasification capacity of the FSRU terminal, adding that the long-term orders for the FSRU regasification services submitted in the procedure will justify the implementation of the aforementioned project.

To remind, the Polish company formally launched the new open season procedure in July 2023, following the results of the non-binding procedure to identify the demand for additional regasification capacity of the FSRU terminal.

At the time, the company announced that the results showed significant interest of the market participants in increasing the regasification capacity of the FSRU terminal and gas exports in the region.

According to GAZ-SYSTEM, the FSRU 2 terminal project assumes locating a second FSRU in the Gdańsk area, that would be capable of LNG offloading, process storage and regasification at the level of 4.5 bcm/a of gaseous fuel per year.

As for FSRU 1, in August 2023, GAZ-SYSTEM and ORLEN Group signed an agreement for the provision of regasification services at the terminal.

Marcin Chludziński, President of GAZ-SYSTEM Management Board, noted at the time that the FSRU terminal project constitutes another element of the country’s energy security scheme based on sound economic rationale.

Currently, the terminal is at an advanced design stage, with offshore pending works including the design of a mooring berth for the FSRU terminal together with the offshore section of the gas pipeline, which will run on the sea bed in the Gulf of Gdańsk.