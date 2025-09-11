Back to overview
Home Green Marine Genevos and SSBI to work on hydrogen solutions for Indian maritime sector

Business Developments & Projects
September 11, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Hydrogen fuel cell power systems integrator Genevos has signed a letter of intent (LoI) with India’s SSBI Group and its division SSB Green Enviro to collaborate on large-scale hydrogen solutions.

Illustration; Courtesy of Genevos

The new partnership aims to transform the Indian maritime sector and support the development and deployment of over 50 hydrogen-powered vessels across India within the next decade.

For its part, Genevos intends to provide mature, fully integrated marine certified hydrogen fuel cell power solutions, ranging from compact low-power solutions with HPM-40 kW to high-power solutions such as the HPM-250 kW.

The scope of collaboration will span across multiple vessel types from harbor and coastal workboats (pilot vessel, tugboats, etc.) to passenger ferries and potentially light cargo vessels, tailored for Indian maritime environments.

The immediate next steps include feasibility studies, technical design, and pilot deployments as of 2026, with multiple vessels as of 2027.

“We are honored that SSB Green Enviro has chosen Genevos to help usher India’s maritime sector into a clean hydrogen-powered future,” said Rebecca Sharp, CEO of Genevos.

“The maritime industry stands at the crossroads of history: either remain anchored to fossil fuels or embrace hydrogen as a catalyst for change. This agreement reflects a collective determination to achieve the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. Together, Genevos and SSB Green Enviro will not only deliver cleaner vessels but also inspire systemic change across global shipping. Our shared work in India will become a flagship project demonstrating how climate action, economic growth, and technological leadership are mutually reinforcing.”

Saptarshi Simlai, Director of SSBI Group, added that the collaboration with Genevos “marks a significant milestone in the mission to accelerate the hydrogen economy in India, in alignment with the Government of India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives”.

