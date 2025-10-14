India
Back to overview
Home Hydrogen India recognizes three major ports as green hydrogen hubs

India recognizes three major ports as green hydrogen hubs

Authorities & Government
October 14, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has formally recognized three major ports as green hydrogen hubs under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM).

Source: Pixabay

As informed, Deendayal Port Authority (Gujarat), V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (Tamil Nadu), and Paradip Port Authority (Odisha) have received the green hydrogen hub status.

“This recognition marks a significant step towards creating an integrated hydrogen ecosystem and advancing India’s transition towards clean energy,” the ministry said in a statement.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission, launched by the Government of India in 2023, aims to position the country as a global hub for the production, utilization, and export of green hydrogen and its derivatives.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Specifically, the mission promotes the development of large-scale hydrogen hubs to serve as focal points for production and consumption, thereby facilitating the establishment of a sustainable and competitive hydrogen economy.

“This recognition marks a defining moment in India’s maritime journey as we transition to become a modern, capable and leader in the global maritime segment,” Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), commented.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we are working towards building an ecosystem of sustainable development that will power India towards realising the vision of becoming net zero by 2070.”

“Ports are an important nodes in this transition. As Green Hydrogen hubs, our ports will act as catalysts of clean energy innovation. As a maritime leader, India’s ports will not only empower their own country but also leverage its strategic positions along the eastern and western trade routes to drive the region towards sustainable logistics,” he added.

Recognizing the logistical and technical challenges associated with long-distance hydrogen transport, the mission adopts a cluster-based development model. This approach enhances early-stage project viability, enables infrastructure convergence, and helps achieve economies of scale in identified regions. The revised scheme guidelines for setting up Hydrogen Valley Innovation Clusters (HVIC) and Green Hydrogen Hubs, issued in June 2025, provide the framework for identifying and supporting potential regions capable of large-scale hydrogen activity.

Under Component B2 of these guidelines, the ministry said it may recognize locations as green hydrogen hubs without direct financial assistance, thereby facilitating access to incentives and benefits available under other central or state government schemes.

In related news, India recently commissioned a 1 MW green hydrogen power plant at Kandla Port, marking a step forward in the country’s push toward cleaner maritime infrastructure. The facility was developed by Deendayal Port Authority.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles