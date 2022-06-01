Geophysical survey completed for Swedish offshore wind farm

June 1, 2022, by Adnan Memija

Clinton Marine Survey, on behalf of wpd offshore GmbH, has completed a comprehensive geophysical survey at the planned site of the Eystrasalt offshore wind farm in Sweden.

The study was conducted over the past six months by the vessel, Northern Storm, which wpd says emitted 1,723 tonnes less of CO2 compared to if a conventional survey vessel had been used.

The results of the study will enable the developer to evaluate marine site geology, biology, and archaeology elements necessary for building a permit application.

WPD offshore GmbH, the offshore wind business of wpd, plans to submit a permit application for the construction of the wind farm in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Located approximately 60 kilometres off the coast of Gävleborg in the Swedish economic zone in the Bothnian Sea, the 3.9 GW Eystrasalt offshore wind farm will feature around 256 wind turbines.

Once commissioned, the project is expected to produce about 15 TWh of electricity per year, which is more than ten per cent of Sweden’s current electricity production, wpd said.

WPD AG recently announced that it signed a definitive agreement with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for the company to acquire 100 per cent of wpd offshore GmbH.

Back in February, Sweden’s government launched a search for new sea areas to support the country’s newly established plan of generating up to 120 terawatt-hours of offshore wind electricity annually.

The Swedish Energy Agency has already identified areas suitable for producing 20-30 TWh of electricity annually in the Gulf of Bothnia, the Baltic Sea, and the North Sea.

