Geotechnical survey to begin along Green Volt’s cable corridor route

March 22, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Geotechnical survey and sampling work are about to begin at specific locations along the cable corridor route of the proposed Green Volt offshore floating wind farm.

According to the notice to mariners issued by Flotation Energy and Green Marine Energy Support Services, the survey is scheduled to commence on 25 March 2022 and last for approximately five days.

Green Marine Energy Support’s 18-metre vessel Green Quest will conduct the survey at specific locations along the cable corridor route inside the 12-nautical mile limit off Peterhead, Scotland.

Said to be the first of its kind, Green Volt will use offshore wind power to electrify one of the UK’s largest oil and gas assets, eliminating a total of at least 500,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Flotation Energy and CNOOC Petroleum formed the Green Volt Offshore Windfarm company that will be in charge of developing the 480 MW project.

The project proposes to develop a floating offshore wind farm with up to 30 turbines to facilitate the decarbonisation of the oil and gas industry through the complete electrification of the Buzzard oil and gas field with the support of a fully connected UK grid connection back to the New Deer substation in Aberdeenshire.

Under the plans for the wind farm, the export cable would supply the Buzzard oil field 15 kilometres away, while the second export cable would supply the National Grid, making landfall near Peterhead. The total electrical demand for the platform would be a constant 70 MW.

The plan is to develop the wind farm on a brownfield site previously hosting the Ettrick and Blackbird oil fields, located 75 kilometres east of the Aberdeenshire coast. The Green Volt is expected to be operational by 2026.

