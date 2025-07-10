Back to overview
Home Energy Efficiency & Innovation Germany funds Reederei Bernd Sibum’s green newbuilds

Vessels
July 10, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Germany’s Reederei Bernd Sibum has received funding from the German government to make its ships, which are being built by Dutch shipbuilder Damen, even more sustainable.

Courtesy of Damen

As informed, the four combi freighters (CF) 3850 under construction at Damen Yichang in China, will be upgraded to sail with significantly lower emissions.

The funding, known as NaMKü (sustainable modernization of coastal ships), is awarded by the Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs and Transport (BMDV) with the aim of improving the efficiency and environmental footprint of short sea shipping. It requires co-investment on behalf of the vessel owner.

Reederei Sibum placed the order for the four vessels in June last year.

The vessels are being built with the capability to sail 100% on biofuel, as well as with batteries for peak shaving and port operations. They were also being prepared hybrid ready.

Now, thanks to the NaMKü award, the vessels are being upgraded to sail on hybrid propulsion, with a PTO/PTI system. This upgrade provides the option of full electric propulsion.

Damen said that its modular construction approach allows for its vessels to be built ready for rapid upgrade at any stage of construction, or later as a retrofit project, with the minimum of downtime.

The newbuilds will also be equipped with a wind assisted propulsion technology—Econowind VentoFoils. This wind assisted ship propulsion solution is operated fully automatically to the prevailing wind conditions using intelligent technology. This system is expected to lower the vessels’ fuel consumption in the region of 12.5% over the year, facilitating a significant reduction in emissions.

The vessels will use their batteries while manoeuvring and for a short-term port stay. If the time in port is longer, they can switch from battery operation to shore power. The upgrade with extended shore power capacity will provide all electric systems on board with sufficient electric capacity.

Other features enabled by the NaMKü funding include installation of a heat recovery system, using heat from auxiliary engines that would otherwise be wasted, thereby eliminating gasoil consumption of the oil fired boiler while the vessel is in port. With all these modifications, the vessels will be able to operate completely emissions free in harbor.

“I’m very grateful to the German Government for the support we have received with this NaMKü award, which has made it possible for us to invest in these green technologies. I’m also grateful to Damen for thinking along with us and preparing the vessels in such a way that they could be quickly adapted. I’m confident that these vessels will offer the market the green tools it will require in the years ahead,” Bernd Sibum, Managing Director of Reederei Sibum, commented.

“I am particularly happy about the fact that I was able to reach company Mare Trust AG from Oldenburg in Germany as a co-investor for this project.”

“We have designed the latest generation of CF 3850 with the aim of achieving the increased efficiency and reduced environmental impact required of vessel operators today. Reederei Sibum, with the support of the German Government, are thinking beyond the present and preparing their fleet for the future,” Remko Bouma, Commercial Director of Damen Cargo Vessels, said.

“In the coming years, these vessels are going to need increased access to relevant infrastructure, for example, the shore power connectivity required to operate zero emissions in port. Such infrastructure will play a vital role in realising the full potential of the investments that are being made in maritime innovations and pave the way to zero emission operations.”

