UK-based Global OTEC is advancing ocean thermal energy with its first onshore pilot of the OTEC Power Module, a compact system designed to generate continuous, clean electricity from ocean temperature gradients.
Back to overview
Home OTEC Global OTEC unveils ‘largest onshore’ OTEC pilot to date

Global OTEC unveils ‘largest onshore’ OTEC pilot to date

Project & Tenders
March 26, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

UK-based Global OTEC is advancing ocean thermal energy with its first onshore pilot of the OTEC Power Module, a compact system designed to generate continuous, clean electricity from ocean temperature gradients.

Source: Global OTEC

The onshore demonstration will tap into existing deep seawater intake sites, using the temperature difference between warm surface water and cold deep ocean water to drive an organic rankine cycle (ORC) system. The module is expected to produce up to 500 kW of baseload power year-round.

“We’ve moved beyond proving the concept—we’re setting out the blueprints for the commercialisation of a new category of renewable energy,” said Dan Grech, Founder and CEO of Global OTEC. 

“This demonstration plant is designed to be repeatable, compact, and efficient, enabling a new generation of offshore infrastructure powered reliably by the ocean.”

Global OTEC aims to finalise a location for the pilot this year. The project is expected to validate technical performance, cost efficiency, and scalability ahead of offshore deployment.

“Unlike previous Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) projects that were primarily research-based, this pilot will demonstrate real-world scalability and readiness for mass production across more than 100 tropical and subtropical regions where the technology can thrive,” said the company.

Designed for modular deployment, the OTEC Power Module is positioned as a low-carbon alternative for powering remote subsea infrastructure, ports, data centers, and island communities. According to the company, the technology could cut CAPEX for long subsea tiebacks by 50%.

In parallel, Global OTEC is progressing with the construction of a floating, storm-resistant prototype in Gran Canaria, Spain, to test offshore deployment.

“Moving beyond whitepapers and lab tests, building physical OTEC systems is essential. Our vision is a future where OTEC is seen as a cornerstone of the global energy transition,” Gretch said.

In February, Global OTEC said that it was preparing to deploy its floating cylindrical hull into the Atlantic Ocean, with operations set to begin once weather conditions allow. The deployment will take place at the Oceanic Platform of the Canary Islands (PLOCAN) off Gran Canaria, Spain.

Related Article

In January, Global OTEC and Brazil’s COPPE/UFRJ signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing the country’s OTEC technology. The two-year partnership will focus on joint research projects, knowledge exchange, and technological developments.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles