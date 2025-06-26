Eco Wave Power sets launch date for first US wave energy pilot 

Eco Wave Power and AltaSea have agreed on a launch date for the United States’ first onshore wave energy pilot, scheduled for September 9, 2025, at the Port of Los Angeles.
June 26, 2025, by Zerina Maksumić

Wave energy developer Eco Wave Power and AltaSea have agreed on a launch date for the first U.S. onshore wave energy pilot, scheduled for September 9, 2025, at the Port of Los Angeles.

Source: Eco Wave Power

Inna Braverman, CEO and founder of Eco Wave Power, and Ran Atias, the company’s VP of Engineering, met with Terry Tamminen, CEO of AltaSea, to finalize the project timeline and discuss coordination for the public unveiling.

“Our meeting with Terry Tamminen was extremely productive and energizing,” said Inna Braverman

“We are now fully aligned on the launch timeline and are excited to welcome partners, press, and policymakers to witness the future of ocean energy in action—right here at the Port of LA.”

The launch, set to be held on-site at AltaSea, will mark the operational debut of Eco Wave Power’s onshore wave energy technology in the U.S. According to the company, the system uses floaters attached to existing marine infrastructure to convert wave motion into electricity via land-based conversion units.

Following the meeting, teams from Eco Wave Power and AltaSea conducted a joint site walk-through to align on installation and logistics. The first three floaters are already completed and undergoing final painting and preparation at California-based All-Ways Metal.

“AltaSea was founded to accelerate ocean-based solutions to climate change, and Eco Wave Power is a perfect example of that vision becoming reality,” said Terry Tamminen

“This project is not just a first for the U.S.—it’s a model for how ports around the world can transform into clean energy hubs. We are proud to be the home of this historic installation.”

The installation is backed by Shell’s Marine Renewable Program and is manufactured locally.

“We’re not just making history—we’re making it locally, with California innovation, U.S.-based production, and world-class collaboration,” Braverman added.

The Port of Los Angeles pilot is said to be the first operational wave energy system in the U.S. to feed electricity to shore, offering a cost-effective and modular path for port authorities and coastal cities aiming to diversify their renewable energy mix.

In June, Eco Wave Power was finalizing the manufacturing phase of its first U.S. pilot wave energy project, set to be installed at the Port of Los Angeles in July 2025.

In April, Eco Wave Power signed a manufacturing agreement with All-Ways Metal to produce floaters for its first U.S. wave energy installation at the Port of Los Angeles. The agreement followed key regulatory clearances, including a final license from the Port of Los Angeles granted earlier this month and a federal permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers secured in November 2024.

