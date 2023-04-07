Greek firm unveils its ‘most advanced’ jet-trenching vehicle

April 7, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Greece-based Asso.subsea has developed what is said to be the company’s most advanced jetting remotely operated vehicle (ROV) for post-lay burial operations.

Source: Asso.subsea

The AssoJet III Mk2 is a newly built jetting vehicle for cohesionless soil, based on full in-house design.

Equipped with over 1.5 MW of available power, the vehicle is capable of burying up to a 3.2-meter depth and it can deploy an independent eductor system for cleaning operations in addition to backfilling swords, the company said.

According to Asso.subsea, it can also operate with skids or tracks, allowing for low ground pressure and high maneuverability and is able to excavate soil up to 150 kPa of shear strength.

The Greek company revealed that it plans to commission two new trenching vehicles by Q3 2024.

Angelos Tziotakis, Technical Director of Asso Group said: “This further investment confirms once again ASSO’s strong commitment towards innovation in the growing subsea market. The AssoJetIII Mk2 is the combination of decades of experience of Asso.subsea in jetting operations and the latest technological developments in the robotics and marine industry.”

From most recent company-related news, it is worth noting that last month Asso.subsea signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eunice Energy Group for cooperation on the 2 GW electrical interconnection between Greece and Egypt.

As part of a consortium, Asso.subsea will be providing expertise in design and construction guidance for the Greece-Africa Power (GAP) Interconnector.