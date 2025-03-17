Prysmian brings 'first major contract' to Helix Robotics' subsea trencher
Back to overview
Home Subsea Prysmian brings ‘first major contract’ to Helix Robotics’ subsea trencher

Prysmian brings ‘first major contract’ to Helix Robotics’ subsea trencher

Technology
March 17, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Helix Robotics Solutions, the robotics division of U.S.-headquartered offshore energy services provider Helix Energy Solutions Group, has secured a contract with Italian cable systems giant Prysmian for its T1400-2 trencher.

Source: Helix Energy Solutions

The contract will see the trencher perform post-installation cable burial on multiple projects in the Mediterranean and North Sea.

In combination with a work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV), the T1400-2 subsea trencher will operate from a vessel supplied by Prysmian PowerLink and is expected to trench over 180 kilometers of cable.

The contract is set to begin in July and span a minimum of six months.

According to Helix, this marks the first major deployment of the T1400-2 system since its acquisition, refurbishment, and integration into the company’s asset fleet.

The system features a trenching vehicle with a versatile trenching module and a launch and recovery system (LARS) rated for Lloyd’s sea state 6. It can be configured as a tracked jetting and hybrid cutting/jetting trenching vehicle, the company said.

For this project, the trencher will be set up in jetting mode.

Related Article

Seaway7, part of the Subsea7 Group, recently awarded the Houston-headquartered company with a contract for the burial of inter-array cables at the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm site in the UK.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles