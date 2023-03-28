New MoU signed for Greece-Africa interconnector

March 28, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Greece-based Asso.subsea has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eunice Energy Group for cooperation on the 2 GW electrical interconnection between Greece and Egypt.

Source: Asso.subsea

The project is being developed by the transnational GAP Consortium, founded by Eunice Energy Group, and is aiming to contribute to regional energy security and stability by facilitating intercontinental clean energy transfer.

As part of the consortium, Asso.subsea will be providing expertise in design and construction guidance for the Greece-Africa Power (GAP) Interconnector.

“We are delighted with the opportunity to work with the GAP Consortium and to contribute together to the effective implementation of a critical infrastructure for the wider region,” said Alexandros Tziotakis, General Manager of Αsso.Subsea. “The subsea interconnector is considered as of vital importance for the Greek and European energy market.”

This deal comes shortly after Eunice Energy Group signed an MoU with McDermott for the 2 GW electrical interconnector.

Andreas Borgeas, Greece-Africa Power (GAP) CEO said: “This is a partnership that significantly strengthens the international consortium for the construction of GAP. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Asso.subsea and the Consortium is a step further to ensure energy independence for Greece and Europe.”

GAP will connect Egypt’s North Mediterranean coast and Greece on the island of Crete. A new HVDC conversion station close to the existing thermal power plant of Atherinolakkos in South-East Crete will be the connection point to Greece.

The connection point in Egypt will be on its Northern coast located South of Crete, where the bulk of the country’s electrical load and HV transmission grid infrastructure is located.