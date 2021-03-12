Green light to Woodside for Julimar operations

March 12, 2021, by Nermina Kulovic

Australian offshore regulator NOPSEMA has accepted Woodside’s revised environment plan for the operation of a petroleum pipeline and any other petroleum-related activity on the Julimar field located offshore Australia.

Woodside Energy is the operator of the field production system (FPS), located in Commonwealth waters about 160 km north-west of Dampier and adjacent to the Chevron-operated Wheatstone platform.

The Julimar FPS includes wells in WA-49-L and flowlines/pipelines in WA-26-PL and WA-29-PL.

The purpose of the environment plan is to, among other things, demonstrate that the potential environmental impacts and risks that may result from the Petroleum Activities Program are identified.

The FPS started production in 2016 and operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Phase 2 start-up

NOPSEMA said this week that the operation of the Julimar FPS under the plan includes Julimar and Brunello wells (up to 14 wells), inspection, monitoring, maintenance and repair (IMMR) during operations, and the start-up activities for Julimar Development Phase 2.

The start-up activities associated with the Phase 2 wells and associated subsea infrastructure are planned to start in mid-2021.

The Julimar and Brunello fields are predicted to remain active during the life of this EP.

The Julimar Project is a subsea development that will supply raw gas and condensate from the fields to the Wheatstone platform and from there to the Wheatstone Project’s onshore LNG trains and domestic gas plant at the Ashburton North Strategic Industrial Area.

Woodside is the operator of the project with a 65 per cent interest, with KUFPEC holding the remaining 35 per cent interest.

It is worth reminding that Subsea 7 was in November 2019 awarded a contract for the execution of phase 2 of the Julimar-Brunello Project.

The full scope of work includes design, procurement, installation, and commissioning a 22 km 18″ Corrosion Resistant Alloy (CRA) gas transmission flowline and an umbilical system.

The activities under the contract were scheduled for 2021.