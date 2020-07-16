Greenlink Interconnector lands first consent
- Business developments & projects
Ireland-Wales Greenlink Interconnector has secured a planning consent from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority for a portion of the project’s onshore works in Wales.
This marks the first step in a series of planning consents required for the 200-kilometre subsea and underground electricity interconnector.
Specifically, the consent gives green light for the project’s underground cables and associated works between the Welsh landfall site at Freshwater West to the boundary with Pembrokeshire County Council.
Greenlink has also submitted a separate planning applications to Pembrokeshire County Council for the onward installation of cables to the substation at Pembroke Power Station and for development of a converter station.
These two applications are up for consideration on 28th July.
Nigel Beresford, CEO for Greenlink Interconnector Limited, said:
“We are delighted that Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has approved our planning application, which is an important first step in the consenting of the whole project.
“While gaining this planning approval is a vital milestone for the project, we remain committed to engaging with the local community and the planning authorities throughout the detailed design and construction phase of the project.”
In Pembrokeshire the Greenlink interconnector comprises a subsea cable intended to come ashore under the beach and dunes at Freshwater West and continuing underground to a new converter station located near to the existing Pembroke substation.
The marine planning applications in both Wales and Ireland were submitted towards the end of 2019.
Greenlink is also currently preparing the application for onshore works in Ireland.
The project should have a three-year construction programme, and also offer valuable local supply chain opportunities.
