Surveys to begin at Ireland-Wales interconnector in ten days
Back to overview
Home Subsea Surveys to begin at Ireland-Wales interconnector in ten days

Surveys to begin at Ireland-Wales interconnector in ten days

Project & Tenders
July 8, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Belgian GeoXYZ will be kicking off site investigations this month for a 750 MW electricity interconnector that will link Ireland and Wales.

Geo Ocean VI. Source: GeoXYZ

The MaresConnect interconnector will comprise a cable route of approximately 245 kilometers under the sea and underground between Dublin in Ireland and Bodelwyddan, Denbighshire in Wales. 

The 750 MW electricity link is being developed by MaresConnect Limited, owned by Foresight Group’s energy transition fund, Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners (FEIP), and Etchea Energy Nominees Limited (EENL).

GeoXYZ will deploy the 53.8-meter-long Geo Ocean VI to complete geophysical survey operations. The vessel will survey a 500-meter corridor along the planned route in Irish waters, using multibeam echosounder, side-scan sonar, magnetometer and sub-bottom profilers.

Furthermore, the vessel will complete environmental sampling operations along the proposed subsea cable route, as well as geotechnical sampling operations, with locations to be determined following the geophysical survey.

The survey operations are planned to start on July 18, weather permitting. The expected duration for all works is up to 44 days, including weather and other downtime, with completion expected by August 31.

MaresConnect is an integral part of the MARES project, which aims to integrate 1,750 MW of new renewable energy sources and 6 GWh of pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) in Mayo in the west of Ireland to the GB and SEM networks, as well as provide increased interconnector capacity and voltage stability.

The project secured an interconnector license from Ofgem in June 2022 and a 750 MW grid connection agreement at the National Grid’s Bodelwyddan substation. At the end of 2024, Great Britain’s energy market regulator approved the interconnector.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles