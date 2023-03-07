GTT wins ClassNK approvals for innovations in alternative fuels technology

March 7, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Japanese classification society ClassNK has issued four Approvals in Principle (AiPs) to French LNG containment specialist GTT recognizing the company’s latest development projects in alternative fuels.

Image credit ClassNK

The concepts that won approvals include:



– Concept of 12,500m3 LNG Dual-fuelled VLCC fitted with Mark III Flex system

– Concept of LNG Fuel Tanks with NH3 ready notation that includes material compatibility with NH3, risk assessment and Boil-off gas management

– Concept of 8,000 CEU PCTC LNG Dual-fuelled with NH3 ready notation

– Recycool™ system applied to LNG fuelled vessels which is designed for allowing the reliquefaction of LNG evaporation in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and economic losses



ClassNK said that it had carried out the verification of these accomplishments in line with its rules including Part N incorporating the IGC Code, Part GF incorporating the IGF Code, and its Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels. Among the above, the AiP for Recycool™ marked a world-first AiP for a system of its kind.



“These certifications confirm the research and innovation work performed by GTT engineers and technicians. We thank ClassNK for their trust in our technologies on alternative fuels,” Philippe Berterottière, Chairman and CEO of GTT, said.



“It is a great honor to welcome GTT’s team back to Japan and hand over four AiPs for their innovative and inspiring concepts pursuing low and zero carbon shipping upon our rigorous verification process in line with the appropriate standards for each solution. We congratulate GTT on achieving these milestones and look forward to continuing our partnership with them in implementing sustainable energy initiatives,” Masaki Matsunaga, Corporate Officer / Director of Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division, ClassNK said.



The AiPs were handed over during a ceremony in Tokyo on 6 March 2023.