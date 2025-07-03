Two people inside an aluminum tank
HD KSOE commissions GTT for tank design of six LNG-fueled containerships

HD KSOE commissions GTT for tank design of six LNG-fueled containerships

Business Developments & Projects
July 3, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

French technological containment specialist Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) has secured a contract from South Korean shipbuilding giant HD KSOE to design cryogenic tanks for six new LNG-fueled containerships ordered by shipowner Capital.

Illustration; Source: GTT/Roland Mouron

Under the contract awarded during the second quarter of 2025, GTT will equip each vessel with a tank offering a capacity of 8,000 cubic meters (cbm), incorporating the company’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

The six containerships ordered by Capital are scheduled for delivery between the second quarter of 2027 and the first quarter of 2028.

GTT said the tanks for Capital’s ships will also feature the 1 bar gauge (barg) design to enable an operational pressure significantly higher than the current industry standard of 0.7 barg.

The enhanced design is expected to increase LNG holding time and facilitate compliance with upcoming regulatory requirements related to cold ironing (shore power connection during port calls) while LNG as fuel is projected to prevent the emission of nearly 25,000 tonnes of CO₂ annually per vessel.

In recent company-related news, GTT joined forces with China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding to optimize the design and performance of LNG bunkering vessels by increasing the effective pressure in LNG tanks to 1 barg.

This partnership will also evaluate the technical feasibility of increasing the design pressure to 2 barg.

