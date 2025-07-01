Two men inside a room with all surfaces covered in metal
GTT and Chinese shipbuilder to enhance LNG bunkering vessels performance

GTT and Chinese shipbuilder to enhance LNG bunkering vessels performance

Business Developments & Projects
July 1, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

French technological containment specialist Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) and China’s Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding have initiated a joint innovation project to optimize the design and performance of LNG bunkering vessels.

Illustration; Source: GTT/Roland Mouron

According to GTT, this joint project aims to enhance operational efficiency and reduce operating costs by integrating advanced technologies and design improvements.

The partners intend to increase the effective pressure in LNG tanks to 1 bar gauge (barg) from the current industry standard of 0.7 barg using GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system and leveraging previous approvals from class societies for this pressure.

Advantages expected from this design include:

  • Extended operational flexibility: The ability to load LNG at higher temperatures as well as the possibility to speed up the LNG delivery.
  • Improved energy efficiency: The reduction in the vessel’s electrical power consumption, particularly during stand-by periods, thanks to a lower use of its subcooler.
  • Regulatory compliance anticipated: The new design anticipates evolving environmental regulations, including AFNIR recommendations on cold-ironing, thanks to a significant increase in holding time.

GTT stated that this partnership will also evaluate the technical feasibility of increasing the design pressure to 2 barg.

The French company recently signed two agreements with South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) to optimize the performance of LNG carriers.

Specifically, the partnership seeks to improve membrane-tank integration to enhance onboard ergonomics and LNG carriers’ operational performance.

