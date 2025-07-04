Back to overview
Home Hydrogen H2SITE secures EU funding to deploy ammonia cracker at European port

Business Developments & Projects
July 4, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Spanish hydrogen solutions provider H2SITE has secured funding from the EIC (European Innovation Council) Accelerator program to deploy its flagship ammonia cracking unit at a port in North-West Europe.

Courtesy of H2SITE

Said to be the “first of its kind”, the ammonia cracking unit is capable of producing 1 ton of hydrogen per day based on H2SITE’s proprietary palladium-based membrane reactor technology, which enables the simultaneous catalytic decomposition of ammonia and selective hydrogen separation within a single unit.

According to H2SITE, some of the advantages of its technology include lowest levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) from ammonia, reduced energy consumption, high-purity hydrogen output, and compact and modular design.

The company intends to deploy the cracking system as a demonstration plant, aiming to validate the commercial and operational readiness of its integrated membrane reactor approach at an industrially relevant scale, with the goal of advancing the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors.

“This project represents an important milestone for the development of our technology. It enables the next steps toward commercializing our units for industrial sectors, energy hubs (such as ports and large-scale distribution centers), and onboard maritime applications,” said Andres Galnares, CEO of H2SITE.

In 2023, the company pioneered an on-board ammonia cracking system, generating high-purity hydrogen coupled with a PEM fuel cell which is used to produce electricity for the ship’s auxiliary consumptions.

The technology was approved by classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) in April 2024.

In early 2025, H2SITE revealed it had raised €36 million in its Series B funding round from a consortium of investors to advance the deployment of its proprietary hydrogen technology.

Lead investors in the funding round were Hy24, a low-carbon hydrogen investment manager, and SC Net Zero Ventures, the climate tech venture capital fund. They were joined by new investors MassMutual Ventures, Enagás Emprende, and Exergon, as well as existing investors and partners Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Equinor Ventures, and Ezten.

