Noble Venturer drillship; Source: Noble Corporation
Halliburton plays its part in Rhino’s oil search offshore Namibia

Exploration & Production
May 16, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

As Africa continues to attract more interest in its offshore basins, U.S.-headquartered oilfield services player Halliburton has lent a helping hand to Rhino Resources for exploration activities on Block 2914 within the petroleum exploration license (PEL) 85 off the coast of Namibia.  

The U.S. firm has confirmed that it helped Rhino Resources deliver two exploration wells on Block 2914 in Namibia, employing a collaborative approach and integrated services, seen as instrumental in the operator’s drilling success.

Halliburton highlights that the well duo is the first to be completed entirely from in-country infrastructure through its newly established operational bases in Walvis Bay, Swakopmund, and Lüderitz.

Antoine Berel, Vice President of Halliburton Sub-Saharan Africa, commented: “This success is an example of what’s possible when world-class technology, local collaboration, and a shared long-term vision come together.

“Our newly established infrastructure across Namibia enabled this discovery, which will help unlock Namibia’s energy potential and build the capacity to support the country’s future as an energy hub in Africa.”

Rhino Resources and Halliburton inaugurated the Rhino-Halliburton Technology Centre in October 2024 at the University of Namibia (UNAM) Southern Campus to advance geoscience education and research, described as a long-term investment in Namibia’s youth, who will provide the future human capital and scientific leadership in the energy sector.

Travis Smithard, CEO of Rhino Resources, remarked: “At the onset of the drilling campaign, we communicated to our partners that Rhino’s exploration efforts in Namibia should simultaneously prove geological potential and deliver long-term benefits for the country.

“The discoveries on Block 2914 are a promising start to this journey, which will contribute to the foundation we are laying for Namibia’s burgeoning oil and gas industry — one built on knowledge and skills transfer, local capacity building and the upliftment of young Namibians.”

Rhino disclosed an oil discovery last month on Block 2914 with Noble’s Noble Venturer drillship. While the African player operates PEL85 with a 42.5% interest, the firm’s co-venturers are Azule Energy (42.5%), which is a 50-50 joint venture between Eni and BP, NAMCOR (10%), and Korres Investments (5%).

The operator explained that laboratory studies would be performed on fluid samples collected during a recent production test.

