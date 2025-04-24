A drillship
Noble rig strikes oil in Namibia's Orange Basin

April 24, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

African energy player Rhino Resources and its partners in a petroleum exploration license (PEL) offshore Namibia have made an oil discovery using a drillship owned by the U.S.-headquartered offshore drilling giant Noble Corporation.

Noble Venturer drillship; Source: Noble Corporation

According to Rhino, the discovery was made on Block 2914 within PEL85, which it operates with a 42.5% interest. Its co-venturers in the PEL85 joint venture (JV) are Azule Energy (42.5%), which is a 50-50 JV between Eni and BP, NAMCOR (10%), and Korres Investments (5%).

Travis Smithard, CEO of Rhino Resources, noted: “Rhino, on behalf of the PEL85 JV, are delighted to announce the discovery of hydrocarbons at the Capricornus 1-X well. The results of the comprehensive wireline and drill stem testing programmes have proven the existence of a high-quality light-oil bearing reservoir, with no observed water contact.

“This achievement is testament to the outstanding execution of the campaign by the Rhino team and our service company partners, who have ensured the safe and successful drilling of two consecutive deepwater wells in a challenging geological environment. Rhino, in collaboration with our partners Azule Energy, NAMCOR and Korres will now turn our attention to post drilling analysis to inform the next steps of our exploration strategy across the block.”

As reported by Rhino and confirmed by Eni, the Capricornus 1-X well, spudded on February 17, 2025, using the Noble Venturer drillship, reached a total depth of 4,957 meters in true vertical depth below the seabed (mTVDSS) on April 2, penetrating the Lower Cretaceous target.

The well found 38 meters of net pay, with the reservoir showing good petrophysical properties and no observed water contact. Hydrocarbon samples and sidewall cores were collected through intensive wireline logging operations.

In addition to wireline acquisition, a production test was conducted across the light oil-bearing reservoir. According to Rhino, the well achieved a surface-constrained flow rate above 11,000 stb/d on a 40/64” choke. The light ~37° API oil exhibited limited associated gas with less than 2% of CO2 and no hydrogen sulphide.

The following steps include performing laboratory studies on fluid samples collected during the test. As for the well, it will be temporarily plugged and abandoned, while the rig will be released to prepare for its next assignment with Tullow Ghana in May 2025.

Constructed at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) in Korea, the 2014-built Noble Venturer drillship can operate in water depths of 12,000 feet, or 3.66 kilometers, and its maximum drilling depth is 40,000 feet (12.19 kilometers). This rig can accommodate 230 people.

In April, Noble secured a long-term extension with Petrobras’ Colombian subsidiary for another vessel from its fleet, the Noble Discoverer semi-submersible rig. Thanks to the extension, the rig is set to stay with Petrobras until August 2026, which can be extended until Q3 2027 if the Brazilian giant decides to exercise an unpriced option at its disposal.

