BP corroborates preliminary results of Rhino's gas condensate discovery in Namibian waters

Exploration & Production
October 21, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

UK-headquartered energy giant BP has backed the disclosed findings related to a recent gas condensate discovery, which Rhino Resources, an African energy exploration player, made off the coast of Namibia, with a semi-submersible rig, owned by Northern Ocean (NOL) and managed by Odfjell Drilling.

Deepsea Mira; Source: Odjfell Drilling

Weeks after Rhino’s drilling campaign on Block 2914A in the Orange Basin offshore Namibia yielded a discovery of 26 meters of net pay in rich-gas condensate-bearing reservoirs, BP confirmed the preliminary results of the Volans-1X exploration well, said to show excellent quality petrophysical properties with no observed water contact.

The drilling operations started at the end of July 2025 at the well in production exploration license (PEL) 85, where 4,497.5 meters true vertical depth subsea (TVDSS) was reached on August 30, 2025, using the Northern Ocean’s Deepsea Mira rig to penetrate the Upper Cretaceous target.

Rhino Resources holds a working interest of 42.5% in PEL85, where it acts as the operator. The firm’s co-venturers are Azule Energy (42.5%), NAMCOR (10%), and Korres Investments (5%). BP holds a 50% interest in Azule Energy, while Eni has the remaining half.

“Initial laboratory analysis of two samples indicated a high condensate-to-gas ratio (CGR) of >140 bbl/mmscf with liquid density of approximately 40° API gravity.  The results are undergoing further evaluation,” emphasized BP.

The company claims that the Volans-1X well marks the third significant hydrocarbon discovery in 2025 for Azule Energy partners, following the Capricornus-1X light oil find in Namibia and the Gajajeira-01 gas discovery in Angola.

The UK-based player has made eleven exploration discoveries this year across several basins, including the Far South discovery in the Gulf of America (Gulf of Mexico) and well 1-BP-13-SPS at the Bumerangue block in Brazil’s Santos Basin, where it holds 100% stake.

