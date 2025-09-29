Hapag-Lloyd and DHL boost efforts to drive adoption of sustainable marine fuels

Back to overview
Collaboration
September 29, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

German container shipping major Hapag-Lloyd and DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, have signed a three-year framework agreement for the purchase of Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions resulting from the use of sustainable marine fuels within Hapag-Lloyd’s fleet.

Courtesy of Hapag-Lloyd

The agreement, described as “a major milestone” in the companies’ joint efforts to decarbonize supply chains, saw the first order of 5,000 tons CO2e well-to-wake (WTW) emission avoidance executed in July 2025.

According to Hapag-Lloyd and DHL, the latest deal showcases the effective application of the ‘book and claim’ chain of custody mechanism, enabling customers to claim Scope 3 emission reduction for their transport separately from the physical use of the fuel.

By decoupling decarbonization from the physical transportation, sustainable marine fuel enabled by book and claim emerges as a vital tool to drive early action in the shipping industry, particularly given that the supply of sustainable marine fuels is currently limited globally and of higher cost, the parties explained.

Offering sustainable logistics solutions is seen as a key lever to achieve the partners’ decarbonization targets, as Hapag-Lloyd aims to achieve net-zero fleet emissions by 2045, and DHL strives to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

In line with these ambitions, Hapag-Lloyd has been deploying second-generation biofuels since 2020. In 2023, it began offering the possibility to claim the resulting emission avoidance through Ship Green, its emission-reduced ocean transport product, which utilizes biofuel blends instead of traditional fossil marine fuel oil (MFO).

DHL also launched its GoGreen Plus products to provide decarbonized solutions across its core offerings by leveraging sustainable fuels and low-carbon technology.

“We are delighted to have completed this order with DHL, demonstrating the feasibility and effectiveness of using sustainable marine fuels to reduce Scope 3 emissions through our Ship Green product,” said Danny Smolders, Managing Director Global Sales at Hapag-Lloyd.

“Partnering with DHL shows how powerful collaboration can be. Together, we are creating real momentum in further decarbonizing supply chains, one bold step at a time.”

Casper Ellerbaek, Head of Global Ocean Freight at DHL Global Forwarding, commented: “The signing of this three-year framework agreement marks a crucial step toward realizing our shared vision of a decarbonized shipping industry. We are thrilled to partner with Hapag-Lloyd in driving the adoption of sustainable marine fuels and the book and claim mechanism, ultimately empowering our customers to achieve their climate goals.”

