Hapag-Lloyd
Back to overview
Home Alternative Fuels Hapag-Lloyd picks Shell bio-LNG for its green containership fleet

Hapag-Lloyd picks Shell bio-LNG for its green containership fleet

Collaboration
September 12, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

German container shipping major Hapag-Lloyd and the Netherlands-based marine fuel supplier Shell Western LNG, an indirect subsidiary of Shell, have signed a multi-year agreement for the supply of liquefied biomethane.

Courtesy of Hapag-Lloyd

Starting with immediate effect, the agreement builds on a strategic collaboration established in 2023 to accelerate the decarbonization of alternative marine fuels.

Biomethane, also known as bio-LNG, plays a significant role in Hapag-Lloyd’s decarbonization strategy, which aims to achieve net-zero fleet operations by 2045, by enabling emissions reductions across its fleet and supporting customers in their efforts to decarbonize their supply chains.

“This agreement helps secure the fuel certainty and supply reliability we need to further expand the use of waste-based renewable fuels across our fleet… Collaborations like this demonstrate that true leadership in shipping means acting now – using lower-emission fuels already available today and not waiting for future solutions,” Jan Christensen, Senior Director Global Fuel Purchasing at Hapag-Lloyd AG, highlighted.

“Bio-LNG is no longer a concept – it’s here, and it’s fueling the next chapter of shipping decarbonization. These long-term deals help build the confidence needed to scale renewable fuels,” Dexter Belmar, Shell’s Vice President Global Downstream LNG, said.

The liquefied biomethane supplied to Hapag-Lloyd is ISCC EU certified, which ensures the sustainability of the feedstock production, traceability of sustainable products through the supply chain, and credible, verified reductions of life cycle emissions.

Biomethane is a drop-in fuel that enables Hapag-Lloyd’s LNG dual-fuel vessels to transition to renewable fuels without any equipment modifications. Derived from the decomposition of organic waste – such as crop residues, livestock manure and food waste – biogas is upgraded to biomethane by removing CO₂ and impurities. The liquefied biomethane is then fed into the local gas grid, liquefied and supplied to ships on a mass-balanced basis.

To remind, Hapag-Lloyd signed a multi-year agreement for the supply of LNG with Shell Western LNG in February 2023.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

The LNG is intended for Hapag-Lloyd’s twelve ultra-large dual-fuel container vessels ordered at the South Korean shipyard Hanwha Ocean, formerly Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

In June 2025, the shipping company took delivery of the twelfth and final vessel of the eco-friendly Hamburg Express class. The twelve newbuildings are said to be the largest containerships ever to sail under the German flag and are deployed on the company’s East-West routes between Asia and Europe.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.
OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles