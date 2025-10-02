Heerema secures decom contract for BP’s North Sea platform

Andrew platform
October 2, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Netherlands-based offshore contractor Heerema Marine Contractors has won a decommissioning contract with the U.K.-headquartered energy giant BP for a platform in the U.K. sector of the North Sea.

Andrew platform; Source: Heerema Marine Contractors via LinkedIn

Following the removal of the drilling equipment set (DES) module at the Andrew platform last summer, Heerema has now been tasked with the engineering, preparation, and removal (EPR) of the platform’s topside and jacket.

According to the Dutch player, the new scope includes the removal, transport, and offloading of the topside, comprising the Flare and Kinnoull module, and the four-legged steel jacket with 12 skirt piles.

“We’re proud to play a key role in bp’s decommissioning project,” said Jeroen van Oosten, Heerema Marine Contractors’ Chief Commercial Officer. “Last year’s removal of bp’s Andrew DES module was executed smoothly. The award to decommission the Andrew platform reflects our continued commitment to removing offshore infrastructure in a safe and responsible manner.”

DES module removal; Source: Heerema

This comes days after BP handed out a multimillion-pound assignment for integrated decommissioning services to a joint venture (JV) between Three60 Energy (THREE60) and AF Offshore Decom (AFOD), also for Andrew.

As reported when this deal was announced, the area includes 17 platform wells, 8 subsea wells, 41 kilometers of subsea bundles, 42 kilometers of umbilicals, and 2,500 tonnes of subsea equipment.

Additionally, the Andrew platform’s topsides are said to weigh approximately 11,100 tonnes, and the supporting structure around 7,600 tonnes.

Located 225 kilometers northeast of Aberdeen in Block 16/28, the Andrew field serves as a central hub for the Andrew, Arundel, Cyrus, Farragon, and Kinnoull fields, which are tied back to the Andrew platform. Production started in 1994.

Installed in 116 meters of water, the platform comprises a four-legged, piled steel jacket supporting a topside with production, drilling, and accommodation facilities.

