Helix Robotics invests in three new subsea tools

December 13, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Helix Robotics Solutions, a division of Helix Energy Solutions, has purchased three additional subsea tools for trenching and boulder clearance ploughing operations.

As part of the asset investment, Helix Robotics acquired two SMD model Q1400 subsea trenches, capable of jetting and mechanical cutting trenching.

In addition, the company added an OSBIT model PLP240 boulder and seabed preparation plough for use in boulder clearance, pre-cutting and backfill modes.

The new assets have been renamed T1400-1 and T1400-2 and i-Plough to align with other Helix subsea assets.

“Helix is committed to supporting the responsible transition from a carbon-based economy. Integrating these new assets expands our offshore wind and power generation and distribution industry service offerings globally, specifically focusing on our U.S. and Asia Pacific operations,” the company stated.

From the most recent company-related news, it is worth noting that Helix Robotics Solutions in August extended its charter agreement with Bordelon Marine for the DP2 Jones Act-compliant ultra-light intervention vessel (ULIV) Shelia Bordelon through June 2024.

The company operates the vessel primarily to support offshore renewables and inspection, repair & maintenance (IRM) activities for clients operating in U.S. waters.