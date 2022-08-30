Helix extends charter for ultra-light intervention vessel

August 30, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Helix Robotics Solutions has extended its charter agreement with Bordelon Marine for the DP2 Jones Act-compliant ultra-light intervention vessel (ULIV) Shelia Bordelon through June 2024.

Helix currently operates the vessel primarily to support offshore renewables and inspection, repair & maintenance (IRM) activities for clients operating in U.S. waters.

The company recently contracted Shelia Bordelon to support the offshore wind industry off the U.S. East Coast.

Bordelon Marine Shipbuilders built Shelia Bordelon back in 2015. The 78.33-meter long vessel features a 50-ton AHC subsea crane and has 60 berths in total.

The vessel has a mezzanine deck with internal offices, a centralized online survey suite, offline data processing space and two Triton 200HP ROVs with high spec survey capabilities.