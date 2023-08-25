Hellenic Cables wins Gennaker export cable contract

August 25, 2023, by Adnan Memija

Greek cable manufacturer Hellenic Cables has been awarded a contract by 50Hertz Offshore GmBH for the turnkey delivery of two export cable systems for the interconnection to the German grid of the western offshore substation of the Gennaker offshore wind farm, located in the German Baltic Sea.

Hellenic Cables

Hellenic Cables’ scope of works includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of two export cable systems, which will connect a new onshore substation, located close to Gnewitz in Northern Germany to the western offshore substation of the Gennaker offshore wind farm in the Baltic Sea.

The two cable systems will include 80 kilometres of 220 kV submarine and 210 kilometres of 220 kV underground cables as well as related accessories.

The cables are expected to be installed and delivered in 2027 and the total value of the contract is approximately €450 million.

The submarine cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables’ factory in Corinth, Greece, and the underground cables will be manufactured at the company’s plant in Thiva.

Located around 15 kilometres north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula, the Gennaker offshore wind farm is being developed by Skyborn Renewables (formerly wpd offshore), a subsidiary of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

50Hertz is responsible for the entire grid connection project called Grid Connection OST-6-1, which will connect the 927 MW Gennaker offshore wind farm.

The generated wind power will be collected on two offshore platforms and transported at the 220-kV extra-high-voltage level. Tree submarine cable systems will be installed to transport the electricity to the mainland.

The platforms and the connected services will be developed by a consortium of HSM Offshore Energy, Smulders, and Iv-Offshore & Energy.

The installation of the 103 Siemens Gamesa 9 MW wind turbines and the commissioning of the offshore wind farm is expected to be completed in 2026.