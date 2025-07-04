Helsinki
Helsinki, Lübeck-Travemünde ports get €22M EU boost

Ports & Logistics
July 4, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The European Commission has granted a total of €22 million in co-funding for the Hansalink 3 project between the Finnish Port of Helsinki and the German Port of Lübeck-Travemünde.

Port of Helsinki

The Port of Helsinki’s share of the support is approximately €12 million.

As informed, the project entails building port infrastructure, deploying digital tools and streamlining passenger and cargo traffic in the port area. In addition to this, the project entails building onshore power supply solutions that are suitable for new ships operated by Finnish shipping company Finnlines as well as automated mooring systems at the two ports.

The project has a total budget of €45 million and is expected to be completed by the end of 2027. The Hansalink 3 project is a continuation of the EU cooperation between Helsinki and Lübeck-Travemünde, which started in 2014. It is co-funded by the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) instrument.

“The significant EU support will enable measures in ports to improve the competitiveness of the Helsinki-Travemünde corridor and develop maritime transport in line with sustainable development goals,” Vesa Marttinen, VP Cargo at the Port of Helsinki, commented.

“I am glad that we have been able to collaborate closely with the Lübeck Port Authority to build a project that supports the development of the unit cargo and passenger vessel fleet on this route and ultimately serves the needs of North European companies and consumers.”

Earlier this year, the Port of Helsinki achieved the target of making its own operations carbon neutral but continues efforts to reduce the total emissions generated in the port area.

To reach this goal, the port has implemented a variety of measures to reduce its energy consumption, in addition to procuring required energy from zero-carbon sources. The port also purchases a small amount of voluntary carbon offset credits to compensate for its remaining climate emissions.

