HEMEXPO teams up with DNV to review energy-saving devices

July 27, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Hellenic Marine Equipment Manufacturers and Exporters (HEMEXPO) has reached an agreement with the classification society DNV for the assessment of energy-saving devices (ESDs) produced by HEMEXPO member companies.

Courtesy of DNV

Under the terms of the agreement, DNV will review a makers list provided by HEMEXPO to identify ESDs that fall in the category of energy-saving devices. In the second step, DNV will assess which regulatory metrics – i.e., the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) and the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) – the relevant ESDs affect. Finally, the classification society will issue a letter of professional opinion for the HEMEXPO products that fall into the ESD category.

This will confirm that the product is assessed as an ESD, and describe the regulatory metrics it influences.

“Our agreement with DNV is a significant breakthrough as it aligns closely with the need for an international standard on ESDs, and HEMEXPO’s endeavours to encourage the marine equipment industry’s transition towards green solutions, which HEMEXPO is working towards,” Eleni Polychronopoulou, HEMEXPO President, said.

“ESDs support ship owners and yards in meeting their environmental sustainability objectives, and this agreement will facilitate the acceptance of impactful technologies within the maritime industry.”

Whether selected for retrofit or at the newbuilding stage, ESDs can help shipping companies improve their CII, EEXI and EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) ratings – and as the maritime regulatory landscape evolves, their importance will only grow, Polychronopoulou added.

“We are pleased to sign an agreement with HEMEXPO to assess its energy-saving devices. The maritime industry has set ambitious sustainability targets and improvements to vessel efficiency and ESDs, alongside new fuels and digitalisation, can significantly contribute to achieving those goals. ESDs can be instrumental in helping to reduce fuel use, cut greenhouse gas emissions and fully contribute towards compliance. For wider adoption however, the industry needs confidence in the technology,” Chara Georgopoulou, Head of the Maritime R&D and Advisory – OCCS Manager for DNV Greece, said.

“By working together to review HEMEXPO member products, DNV is proud to help build this confidence and ensure that the shipping industry can use ESDs to meet its decarbonisation goals.”

In addition to ESDs, HEMEXPO’s member companies offer sustainable technology including friction-reducing hull coatings, shore connection facilities, and carbon capture systems.