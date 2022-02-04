Hendry Marine chooses environmental transparency

February 4, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Hendry Marine Industries’ Gulf Marine Repair is the first U.S. Gulf Coast shipyard to become a participant in Green Marine, the largest voluntary environmental certification program for North America’s maritime industry.

Photo: Green Marine

Hendry Marine joins more than 160 shipowners, port authorities, terminal operators and shipyard managers throughout Canada and the United States that already participate in the program.

“We’re so pleased to welcome Hendry’s Gulf Marine Repair as both a Florida and U.S. Gulf Coast first in terms of shipyards,” David Bolduc, Green Marine executive director, commented.

“Through the Green Marine Certification Program, Gulf Marine Repair has committed to continually assess and improve its environmental performance in order to positively impact the local community and economy through its repair of vessels of all ages in a responsible manner.”

Kelly Hendry, Hendry Marine Industries’ president, welcomed the Green Marine program’s rigor and transparency.

“Our company was founded in Tampa in 1926. Participating in this thorough certification will help us to further our family’s multigenerational commitment to the Port of Tampa and to our community,” she said.

For certification, Hendry Marine Industries’ Gulf Marine Repair will assess its environmental performance based on Green Marine’s detailed framework that includes addressing greenhouse gases and air pollutants, spill prevention, waste management, employee and community impacts, and showing environmental leadership.

The certification is independently verified upon initial certification and subsequently every two years. The individual performance of each Green Marine participant is published annually.

Hendry Marine began the certification process earlier this year as the result of engaging a third party to help the company better understand its environmental, social and governance impacts and opportunities.

The company consists of a diverse range of maritime businesses, including commercial and government ship repair — Gulf Marine Repair, marine environmental services — Universal Environmental Solutions, and surface preparation and coatings — Anchor Sandblasting and Coatings.

Hendry Marine Industries is also enrolling its subsidiaries, Anchor Sandblasting and Coatings, and Universal Environmental Solutions, as Green Marine Partners.

“The simultaneous addition of these two subsidiaries as Green Marine Partners further enriches the resources available to the program’s membership,” Bolduc added.