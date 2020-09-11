HHI wins Digital Twin Ready AiP for gas containment tank from LR

September 11, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) has secured an Approval in Principle (AiP) from Lloyd’s Register for its Digital Health Management (DHM) System for a Type B gas containment tank.

The AIP follows a Joint Development Project (JDP) between the two parties launched in November 2019.

The system, Hyundai Prismatic Independent IMO Type B Tank eXcellence (HiPIX), has been assessed by LR’s digital experts against LR’s ShipRight Procedure for Digital Compliance, resulting in HiPIX receiving Digital Twin Ready AiP.

HHI is aiming to develop a complete structural DHM system for its LNG Fuel Type B Tank fitted onboard the world first dual-fuelled ultra-large container ships that are currently under construction at Hyundai Samho Yard.

HHI’s HiPIX is a suite of software and service solutions designed to assure the structural safety of Type B tanks and enhance the performance of assets by obtaining survey credit through accurate insights on the condition of tank components, using digital twin technology and data as an alternative to a physical survey.

The digital twin’s ability to process real-time data and generate insights on the health condition of the gas containment tank improves maintenance effectiveness through the ability to make just-in-time, specific maintenance advisories. Furthermore, its ability to estimate and localise incipient fault conditions allows accurate tracking and progression of faults, prior to becoming costly failures, according to HHI.

“Now ship operators can feel confident about operating HHI’s dual-fuelled ultra-large container ships by using HHI’s HiPIX solution to meet the rigorous requirements of classification as well as flag administration. We plan to further develop HiPIX to include the machinery digital twin for a gas supply system by working together with LR’s Marine & Offshore Innovation team,”Seung-Ho Jeon, Executive Vice President of HHI Initial Design Division said.

“A new paradigm in shipping has started, towards remote operations, when digital health management technology starts enabling remote servicing, maintenance and testing of critical equipment for the safety of ships, with digital technology that can be trusted by ship managers and ship operators end users,” Luis Benito, LR’s Marine & Offshore Innovation and Co-creation Director, said.

LR awarded the world’s first Digital Twin Ready AiP to GE at SMM 2018.