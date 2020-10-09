HKZ Alpha linked to land

October 9, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Van Oord has completed the pull-in of the two export cables at the Alpha platform of TenneT’s Hollandse Kust Zuid (HKZ) offshore wind project.

The two cables have now reached the recently installed six-legged jacket foundation at the Alpha offshore substation.

The installation started on 22 September by pulling the cable ashore. Van Oord’s Deep Dig-It trencher crossed the Rotterdam Maasmon to bury the cables at 5.5m of depth.

Besides the Alpha platform, the consortium of Van Oord and Hellenic Cables is providing and installing the two subsea 220 kV AC cables for the HKZ Beta platform.

The other two cables will follow in 2021. The 1,400 MW HKZ grid connection is expected to be completed in 2022