Taihan completes export cable installation at 364.8 MW South Korean offshore wind farm

Taihan completes export cable installation at 364.8 MW South Korean offshore wind farm

July 15, 2025, by Adnan Memija

Taihan Cable & Solution has completed the installation of export cables for the 364.8 MW Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore wind project in South Korea.

Source: Taihan Cable & Solution

The export cable installation, covering two 28-kilometer lines and carried out by Taihan’s cable-laying vessel (CLV) PALOS, was performed in two phases. The first phase took place over two weeks in mid-May, and the second phase began in late June and was completed last week, according to the company.

The installation of the inter-array cables, also produced by Taihan, is scheduled to commence after July.

Developed by Nakwol Blue Heart, the Yeonggwang Nakwol offshore wind project is located near Songido, Nakwol-myeon, Yeonggwang-gun, Jeollanam-do, off the coast of South Korea.

With a total project cost of ₩2.3 trillion (approximately €1.42 billion) and a capacity of 364.8 MW, the wind farm is expected to generate enough electricity to power about 250,000 households year-round upon completion. The overall project progress has now surpassed 50%, said Taihan.

PALOS, introduced in November 2023, is a specialized cable-laying vessel acquired to secure Taihan’s turnkey competitiveness, spanning production, transportation, installation, and maintenance of submarine cables.

As Korea’s only CLV, it was purpose-built from the design stage for submarine cable installation.

The vessel is a hybrid model capable of operating in both Dynamic Positioning Class 2 (DP2) mode and Anchoring mode. It also features a flat-bottom design that allows independent access to very shallow coastal areas, enabling all-weather deployment across diverse marine environments.

“PALOS has proven both its stability and installation capabilities by successfully completing cable laying in the demanding West Sea region. Leveraging our turnkey competitiveness from production to installation, we anticipate creating diverse opportunities in upcoming large-scale offshore wind projects and the West Coast HVDC Energy Highway,” a Taihan official stated.

In June, Taihan completed the construction of its first Dangjin submarine cable plant, capable of producing both export and inter-array cables for the offshore wind market. In the second half of the year, the company plans to commence construction of its second plant, which will produce 640 kV-class HVDC submarine cables and cables for the extra-long continuous export cable.

