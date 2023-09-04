Höegh LNG, Aker BP forge alliance on CO2 transportation and storage

September 4, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Norwegian owner and operator of LNG carriers and FSRUs Höegh LNG has entered into a strategic partnership with oil major Aker BP to develop a fully comprehensive carbon capture and storage (CCS) offering for industrial CO2 emitters in Northern Europe.

Image credit: Höegh LNG

Under the agreement, the two companies plan to combine their respective strengths, expertise, and technologies to establish a strong value chain for CCS on the Norwegian Continental Shelf that includes gathering, transporting, and injecting CO2 for permanent storage in subsea reservoirs.

“Höegh LNG welcomes the opportunity to join forces with Aker BP and deliver a large scale, one-stop shop CCS value chain to industrial emitters before 2030. Together we will provide market-leading solutions for decarbonizing at a low unit cost, contributing to the energy transition in Europe,” said Erik Nyheim, CEO of Höegh LNG.

“We expect CCS to play a key role in the transition to a low-carbon energy future. This partnership reflects our ambition to advancing CCS solutions by combining Aker BP’s strengths in subsurface understanding and large-scale project development with Höegh LNG’s technical expertise in the LNG sector,” said Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of Aker BP.

The deal will pave the way for Höegh LNG to spearhead further development of their concept of Floating CO2 Storage Units (FCSO) enabling purification and aggregating CO2 from multiple emitters in key export hubs.

Such units aim to offer cost-efficient solutions to smaller emitters that would otherwise not be able to develop solutions on their own.

The plan is for liquified CO2 to be transported by CO2 shuttle tankers at low pressure which results in larger transportation capacity and lower CO2 unit cost due to scale. Aker BP will lead the development of offshore injection facilities and identify suitable subsea reservoirs for CO2 storage.

On the commercial side, Höegh LNG and Aker BP have agreed to work together to unlock potential new business opportunities for CO2 transportation and storage solutions, within the Norwegian Continental Shelf, for CO2 captured from multiple identified industrial emitters in North-West Europe.

By entering into this agreement, Aker BP and Hoegh LNG are collaborating as strategic partners to develop seaborne transportation and injection solutions for CO2.