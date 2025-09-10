Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Hynfra signs agreement for $1.5 billion green ammonia project in Mauritania

Hynfra signs agreement for $1.5 billion green ammonia project in Mauritania

Business Developments & Projects
September 10, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Polish energy company Hynfra has signed a framework agreement with the Government of Mauritania for a $1.5 billion green ammonia project in Nouakchott.

Credit: Hynfra via LinkedIn

It is understood that the investment foresees the construction of an integrated facility that will produce 100,000 tons of green ammonia annually starting in 2030.

As disclosed, the project includes photovoltaic and wind farms, electrolyzers, a green ammonia plant, and supporting infrastructure such as water desalination, energy storage, and logistics for export. The total estimated CAPEX reportedly amounts to $1.5 billion.

Hynfra revealed that the plant will be located in the southern zone of the Somelec wind farm, with exports carried out through Mauritania’s largest port, Port de l’Amitié.

Tomoho Umeda, General Director of Mauritania Green Ammonia (MGA) and President of Hynfra, commented: “Mauritania, thanks to the combination of high solar irradiation and strong, stable winds, has some of the best conditions in the world for the development of renewable energy. Combined with a century of Polish experience in ammonia synthesis, this creates a unique opportunity to build a project of global significance.”

To note, this framework agreement follows the memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked in 2024. As per Hynfra, it constitutes “a major stage in moving ahead with an investment that will bring together Mauritania’s outstanding renewable resources with proven technology to establish a new benchmark in green ammonia production.”

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles