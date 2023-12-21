Hyundai Mipo delivers Grimaldi’s 3rd G5-class multipurpose RoRo

December 21, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The Neapolitan shipping group Grimaldi has taken delivery of the third ro-ro multipurpose unit belonging to its “G5” class of vessels named the Great Tema.

Image credit: Grimaldi

The RoRo was built at the Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. Ltd shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea, and it is intended for maritime transport services between Northern Europe and West Africa.

The G5-class ships are able to transport 4,700 linear metres of rolling freight, 2,500 car equivalent units (CEU) and 2,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). Compared to the previous G4-class, the new vessels have the same capacity for rolling freight while their container capacity is double, Grimaldi said.

Great Tema is 250 metres long, and it has a beam of 38 metres and deadweight of 45,684 tonnes.

The ship’s main engine and the auxiliary diesel generators are compliant with the NO x levels imposed by the Tier III regulation. The vessel also features an integrated propulsion system between the rudder and propeller aimed at minimizing vortex losses and, consequently, optimizing propulsive efficiency and reducing fuel consumption.

The vessel is designed for cold ironing with shoreside supply of electricity as a green alternative to the consumption of fossil fuels during port stays. Furthermore, the electrical consumption of on-board machinery (pumps, fans, etc.) is reduced thanks to the installation of variable frequency drive devices.

The ship’s energy efficiency is further bolstered by the application of low-friction paints. The ship is equipped with hybrid exhaust gas cleaning systems for the abatement of sulphur and particulate emissions.

Grimaldi said that Great Tema enables a reduction of CO 2 emissions per tonne transported of up to 43% compared to other Grimaldi con-ro multipurpose ships.

“The entry into the fleet and the operation of ships like the Great Tema brings us ever closer to the major, primary goal of sustainable transport,“Gian Luca Grimaldi, President of Grimaldi Group S.p.A., said.

“Indeed, for years we have clearly and concretely pointed our investments in this direction: to meet our customers’ needs while further reducing the environmental impact of maritime transport”.

From February 2024, the Great Tema will operate regularly on the Northern Europe-West Africa route. Like her sister ships Great Antwerp and Great Lagos, which were delivered to the Group in April and August 2023 respectively, she will serve the ports of Amsterdam, Hamburg, Tilbury, Casablanca, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Freetown, Cotonou, Lagos, Tema, Takoradi, Abidjan and San Pedro.